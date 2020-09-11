Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 51,312 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 771,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,531,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

