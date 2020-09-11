Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 118,521 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 1,061,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

