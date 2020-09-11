Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

BIIB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,572. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average is $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

