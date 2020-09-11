Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GAP worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $178,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in GAP by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

