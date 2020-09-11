Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 172.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 310,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.