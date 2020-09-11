Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. 40,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,493. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

