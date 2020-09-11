Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Apache by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

