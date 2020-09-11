Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.