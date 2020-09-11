Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,678 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.61. 339,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,713. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

