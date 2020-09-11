Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.