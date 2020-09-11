Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.03. 52,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

