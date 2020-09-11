Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $160.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.