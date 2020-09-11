Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,835,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.08. 29,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

