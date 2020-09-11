Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 1,277,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,213,720. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,635 shares of company stock worth $41,841,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

