Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Clorox by 373.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,594 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 38,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.41. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

