Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 426,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.