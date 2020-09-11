Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,488 shares of company stock valued at $245,478,917. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,486. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.94 and its 200 day moving average is $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.