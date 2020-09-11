Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 412,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,288,952. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

