Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 131.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in salesforce.com by 72.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.44. 266,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,959,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

