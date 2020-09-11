Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $543.65. 22,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.