Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

