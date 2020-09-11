Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

PCAR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 23,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,424. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.