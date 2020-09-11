Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 167,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

