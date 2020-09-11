Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 59,784 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 147.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 446,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 101.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 659,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

WFC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.01. 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,411,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.