Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

