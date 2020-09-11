Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in General Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in General Motors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 172,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 611,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,666,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

