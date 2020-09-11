Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,840. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

