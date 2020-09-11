Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $346.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

