Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,147. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.