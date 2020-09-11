Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WB. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

WB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Weibo by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.