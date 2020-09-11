Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Up 2,287.9% in August

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 2,287.9% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WNARF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

