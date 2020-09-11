Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in August

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter.

MHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,985. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

