Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $536.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.