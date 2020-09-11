WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday.

WKEY traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. WISeKey International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $22.27.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

