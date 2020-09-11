Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives $39.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 8,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,156. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit