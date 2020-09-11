Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives $39.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 8,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,156. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

