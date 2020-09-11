Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Shares of Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.21. Xtierra shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

