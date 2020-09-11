Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.72 Million

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce $133.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.75 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $173.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $606.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $626.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.37 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $691.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,437. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 157,507 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

