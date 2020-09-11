Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

FFWM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 5,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.