Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

