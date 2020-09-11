Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $163.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.02 million. New Relic posted sales of $145.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $665.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.64 million to $672.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $754.56 million, with estimates ranging from $706.30 million to $774.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,667 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 15,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

