Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conan will gain from its focus on supply and commercialization strategy reinforcing its focus on long-term customer relationships. Moreover, the company will benefit from hedging sugar and ethanol prices to reduce the impact of commodity price swings. Gradual improvement of the business environment and long-term customer relationships are also likely to contribute to operational results in the RaízennCombustíve in the current year. The company's Rumo business will also benefit from investments in rail yards and terminals while gaining market shares of grain exports. Cosan is also focused on increasing efficiency and reducing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as maintaining sustainable capital-allocation principles. However, oil price fluctuations and a plunging Brazilian Real due to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns.”

Get Cosan alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cosan from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cosan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cosan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a buy rating and set a $20.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cosan (CZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.