Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 1,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit