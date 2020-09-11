Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 1,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

