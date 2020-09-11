Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $372.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

