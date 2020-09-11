Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 381.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Analyst Recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit