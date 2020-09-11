Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 381.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

