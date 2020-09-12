$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines also posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

