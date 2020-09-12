$0.78 EPS Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,258 shares of company stock worth $367,931. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 83.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

