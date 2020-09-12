1,166,363 Shares in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,166,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,739,000. Youdao comprises 1.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Youdao as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 250.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 413,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,859. Youdao has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

