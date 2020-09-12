$12.86 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $12.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $33.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $78.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $96.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.43 million, with estimates ranging from $24.21 million to $88.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

CCXI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 456,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,072. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,117,305 shares of company stock valued at $63,941,552 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

