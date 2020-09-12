1,485,438 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,651,000. Brinker International comprises about 1.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.30% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 1,025,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.