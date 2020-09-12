1,644,293 Shares in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,644,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,361,000. MSG Networks comprises 0.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.90% of MSG Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSG Networks by 655.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 195,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 564,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,359. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $207,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,765 shares of company stock worth $903,918. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

